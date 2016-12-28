That's Debatable

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Lower Level Archer Rooms, Middleton Public Library

Grades 6-12

Join us for debates on two topics. A coin toss will determine which side of an issue is chosen and both sides will be given time to make their case, ask questions of the opposing side, and rebuttal. Speakers limited to teens only, all ages welcome to attend!  Please register to participate in the debate. Questions or comments about this program?  Please call Rebecca at: 608-827-7402. 

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

608-827-7402

