RSVP for The 12 Bars of Christmas

press release: The 12​ ​Bars​ ​of​ ​Christmas​ is based on a popular idea that happens in cities across the United States. As organizers of large events such as the Shamrock Shuffle and Milwaukee Oktoberfest, Swarmm​ ​Events​ wanted to put together an event that is focused on giving back to those in need during the holiday season. We are hosting the very first 12 Bars of Christmas in Madison!

Madison,​ ​Wisconsin​ - Saturday, December 9, State Street and Surrounding Area, 12pm-6pm

Participants will receive a mug to fill with drinks at each bar. Every bar will have drink specials available for all participating. Holiday clothing is encouraged! Everything from ugly sweaters to Santa suits are welcome! Part of the ticket cost will also be donated to the Toys​ ​for​ ​Tots​ program. Tickets are non-refundable. Rain, Snow, Shine . . . . we will still crawl!

