The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Fri, Sept 22 and Sat, Sept 23 at 7:30 pm; Sun, Sept 24 at 2:00 pm; Thurs, Sept 28, Fri, Sept 29, Sat, Sept 30 at 7:30 pm; Sun, Oct 1 at 2:00 pm , Overture Center for the Arts, Promenade Hall

$46; Group rates available for 10+

The musical comedy, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, is about an eclectic group of six adolescents who vie for the spelling championship run by three just as quirky adults. Full of true comedic genius and touching stories from their home lives, the misfit tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words providing one unforgettable experience.