The Addams Family

Children's Theater of Madison

Overture Center-Playhouse 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky… Find out how the Addams family will react when Wednesday Addams decides to marry a boy from a normal family!

Summer Stage is CTM’s summer education program for grades 4K-12.

The 3 week session is CTM’s most popular program which offers grades 5-12 the chance to participate in workshops, rehearse, and perform exciting plays and musicals. Bring your friends and family to the final polished performances of some amazing theater in The Playhouse at Overture Center!

Kids & Family
Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
