press release: Left of Left Center announces the upcoming premiere of “The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs” based on the monologue by Mike Daisey and directed by Jake Penner. The production runs August 31 through September 2 at the Evjue Stage of the Bartell Theatre. Performances at 7:30 PM, with an additional 3 PM matinee on September 2.

Mike Daisey saw leaked photos from a Foxconn plant in Shenzhen, China that fascinated him. So he got on a plane and visited the plant. He spoke with executives and workers. What he learned and saw there and changed everything he thought he knew about Apple, Steve Jobs, and the unending technological revolutions that have shaped our world for the past 40 years. He re-evaluated a lifelong obsession with technology, and shared his transformation with the world.

He performed those experiences across the country hundreds of times in a monologue called “The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs.” Left of Left Center has adapted Daisey’s script for a Madison premiere on August 31, with four performances over Labor Day weekend.

Director Jake Penner is a frequent director and associate director in Madison. Recent credits include Learning to Stay, 4000 Miles, Silent Sky, From Up Here, Someone's Gotta Do It, and Rose Gold. He is a frequent collaborator at First Wave UW and an Advisory Company member at Forward Theater Company.

Tickets are available now at bartelltheatre.org, $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, students, and service members.

About Left of Left Center

Left of Left Center produces original and iconoclastic plays throughout the Madison area. Founded in 2015, past productions include Spirits To Enforce, Anger Dance, The Old Apartment, and three installments of the Beta Blockers short play series.

Thurs, Aug 31 - 7:30pm

Fri, Sept 1 - 7:30pm

Sat, Sept 2 - 3:00pm

Sat, Sept 2 - 7:30pm

Bartell Theater, Evjue Stage

608-661-9696

