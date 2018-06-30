press release: Join Madison Public Library and the Click Youth Media Festival as we host a live, interactive recording of an episode of the popular kids’ podcast, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian by Jonathan Messinger.

Finn Caspian is an award-winning science-fiction show that tells the story of four kids who travel the universe, searching for a planet where humans could one day live. The podcast pays homage to classic and contemporary children’s books, and includes loads of silliness, sound effects and listener input.

In this show, kids will make the sound effects and direct the action choose-your-own-adventure style! Afterwards, Messinger will demonstrate how to make sound effects, modulate their voices to sound like aliens or robots, and have kids contribute to future episodes.

This event will take place in the Fredric March Theatre, University of Madison Memorial Union and is part of the Click Youth Media Festival, an event hosted by Wisconsin Public Television and the UW School of Education with additional funding from the Wisconsin Center for Educational Research, PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs, and the Wisconsin Humanities Council.