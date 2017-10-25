press release:

Performances: 7 pm on 10/25-27 and 1 & 4 pm, 10/28. $23 ($35 VIP).

The Amazing Acro-cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of REAL performing house cats. The Acro-cats experience all started with Chief Executive Human (CEH for short) and animal trainer Samantha Martin. She has not only rescued her own pets, but also has found happy homes for over 200 homeless cats and kittens. Using the magic of clicker training (a stress-free positive reinforcement method) Samantha and the cats take their newfound amazing abilities on the road, and tour the nation’s stages in the infamous Acro-cat bus! A portion of the proceeds always benefits our mobile foster and rescue efforts. They have cats riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and Alley, our rising star, has even leapt into the Guinness Book of World Records, holding the record for the longest cat jump! The finale is the ONLY ALL-CAT BAND IN THE ENTIRE WORLD - Tuna and the Rock Cats! The current band lineup features Oz on guitar, Asti on drums, Nue on keyboard, and NOW some brand new members: Ahi and Albacore on cowbell and woodblocks, Buggles on trumpet, and even a chicken - Cluck Norris - rockin’ the tambourine! “I can die happy now!” an audience member has claimed after seeing the band. Featured on national TV shows like the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, their most recent appearance was the 2017 Puppy Bowl broadcast on Animal Planet. Tuna and the Rock Cats did the half-time honors with a performance from Kitty Gaga in her vegan meat dress! We are pleased to announce that we are partnered with Madison Cat Project. A portion of our ticket sales will be benefiting their cause. http://www.daneferals.org/

VIP Ticket holders will be first in line for the Meet and Greet directly following the performance!