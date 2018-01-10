RSVP for The Archeology of our Area

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

press release:Enjoy lunch at the monastery and learn about what happened on our land in the past. Former State Archaeologist Robert Birmingham will share with us the interesting evidence left by those that occupied the land before us.

Date:  January 24, 2018

Time:  12:00 pm - 1:30pm

Cost:  $40

Location:  Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Highway M, Middleton, WI  53562)

Registration deadline:  January 10, 2018

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
