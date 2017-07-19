The Art of Balancing Work & Life

press release: Work/life balance isn’t something we can find – in reality, it’s a continual action with constant adjustments. Often, it isn’t just two areas of our life we need to worry about, it’s many. From work, our partner, and our kids, to investing time in our friends, our physical health, our spiritual health, and our mental health, our time is spread so thin among the many areas of our life that it just isn't possible to give each of them the attention that we'd like. Join Tina Hallis to reconsider work/life balance in your life and explore ways you can more easily manage the balancing act of all the areas of your life.