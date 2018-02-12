RSVP for The Art of Henna

press release: Henna has been used in the eastern Mediterranean to adorn the human body as part of social and holiday celebrations since the late Bronze Age. Markings consistent with henna have been found on statuettes of young women dating between 1500 and 500 BCE. Using this organic, plant-based dye you will learn how to use henna to create beautiful, temporary tattoo patterns. Poonam Rao, a local artist specializing in Indian handicrafts, will show you the step-by-step process for making your own henna paste and creating designs. All materials supplied. No prior experience needed for this hands-on class. For adults and youth (ages 8 and up with an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee. Limited space; register early.

Monday, February 19, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 12

Cost: $40/$32 member | Course Number: 20-13

or

Monday, April 16, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 9

Cost: $40/$32 member | Course Number: 20-34