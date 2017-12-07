Dream Big: It's not uncommon from time to time to find yourself stuck in things that no longer serve you: unhealthy and negative thinking, relationships, habits and circumstances. In order to care for your well-being, connect with your true self, and live your best life, you must do one thing - let go. Join us as Dr. Shilagh Mirgain teaches the art of letting go, so you can focus on what's important. It's time to unhook from auto pilot, clear out our personal clutter and live a more energized, happy life!