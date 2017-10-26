The Art & Science of Meaningful Friendships

DREAM BIG: While we cherish the idea of friendships, it turns out that many of us are often challenged when it comes to creating and maintaining meaningful connections. What defines a meaningful friendship? How does sparking and creating new friendships change as we age? What can you do to create more satisfying friendships? Join Certified Professional Coach Michelle Hanke on her journey into the heart of friendship — including the results of her own four-month qualitative research study, The Friendship Experiment. Get ready to define, design and develop the friendships you’ve always been dreaming of.