The Avengers

WUD Lakeside Cinema. Writer-director Joss Whedon finally brings the Marvel crew to the big screen properly in this entertaining franchise kick-off. PG-13, 2012. Free.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6