press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 76 min.

Director: Errol Morris

Oscar winner and UW-Madison alum Errol Morris’s (The Thin Blue Line, The Fog of War) latest documentary focuses on Cambridge, MA photographer Elsa Dorfman. Using a rare, large-format Polaroid camera, Dorfman has snapped decades worth of family portraits, as well as many of her close friend Allen Ginsberg. This affectionate dialogue between two master portraitists explores the methods with which one can use film to capture a subject’s distinctive personality. “Unearths unexpected layers of truth, humanity, and transcendence” (Sight & Sound).

Premiere Showcase is the Cinematheque’s effort to bring the boldest and most exciting new cinema back to the big screen. Crafted with the same curat­orial acuity we bring to our repertory series, Premiere Showcase presents exciting new work by contem­porary directors that would otherwise have no theatrical venue in the area. Our selections for this calendar begin with the first movie on our calendar, The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography, the latest from acclaimed documentarian and UW Madison alum Errol Morris. In Between is a fictional portrait of three Arab Israeli women living together in Tel Aviv and the special bond they form. Dawson City: Frozen Time is a new documentary about the discovery of a hidden cache of nitrate film in the Yukon. One of the most critically acclaimed films at this year’s Sundance Festival, Kogonada’s Columbus tells of two introverts who meet in the Midwest’s hidden hub of modernist architecture, Columbus, Indiana. Presented in conjunction with our series tribute to Frederick Wiseman, Ex Libris is the octogenarian documentarian’s latest and a movie that explores the many facets of the New York Public Library. Finally, Among Wolves takes us inside the private world of a Balkan biker gang determined to save the wild horses outside of their formerly war-torn community.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.