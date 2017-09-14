The Back-and-Forth of Law's Transnationalization in a Case of a Crime Against Humanity

press release:

Lecture by Vivian Curran (Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh). Professor Curran will be giving a lecture in French. She will be presenting on how the case of Georges Lipietz against the French state and the national train system was influenced by U.S. common law.

* start and end time: 4:00PM-5:30PM

* event date; RSVP/ticket deadline if there is one Thursday, September 14th, 2017

* venue/location The French House, 633 N. Frances Street, Madison, WI 53703

* cover charge/price: Free

* contact phone number, email or website we can publish (REQUIRED): http:// uwfrenchhouse.org/events/ curran/