The Back-and-Forth of Law's Transnationalization in a Case of a Crime Against Humanity
UW French House 633 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Lecture by Vivian Curran (Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Pittsburgh). Professor Curran will be giving a lecture in French. She will be presenting on how the case of Georges Lipietz against the French state and the national train system was influenced by U.S. common law.
4:00PM-5:30PM
Thursday, September 14th, 2017
The French House, 633 N. Frances Street, Madison, WI 53703
Free
