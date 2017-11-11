The Bargain

press release:

USA | 1914 | 35mm | 70 min.

Director Reginald Barker

Cast: William S. Hart, J. Frank Burke, Clara Williams

Silent icon Hart’s first feature, established him as the stoic, silent outlaw trying to reform. The vigorous gunplay and Barker’s crisp direction make this a classic Western. Preceded by The Perils of Pauline’s Pearl White stars in the 1913 comedy short WILL POWER (15 min.), as a girl with a problem: her father is using mind control to rid her of her boyfriend. Live piano by David Drazin. Prints courtesy Library of Congress.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.