The Baseball Project

Kiki's House of Righteous Music 1326 MacArthur Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: August 1, 8 pm (doors at 7) The Baseball Project, suggested donation $20 (a Session Related Event)

Come join us for batting practice in the basement the night before the Baseball Project headlines Kiki's Righteous Session (August 2 with Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls and Faux Fawn).  See them up close and intimate, and then see them in the great outdoors of McPike Park on August 2.  It's the perfect series.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house.  It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. 

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSqC2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

608-358-9453
