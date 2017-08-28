The Battle is Never Over: Overcoming Adversity in the News Business

press release: Edgewood College is pleased to invite Greater Madison to a special and timely panel discussion. On The Edge, the Edgewood College student newspaper, hosts a discussion on the challenges facing those in the news business.

Five impressive and experienced women journalists, including an alumna of Edgewood College who now makes her living as an editor and writer in the international community, will share their ideas and answer your questions about the new challenges in print and digital journalism—and the dilemmas facing journalists in the wild and wooly media future.

The event will be moderated by Ellen Foley, former Editor of the Wisconsin State Journal. Panelists include Dee Hall, Co-Founder of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism; Judith Davidoff, Editor, Isthmus; Jessica Benton Cooney, ’04, USAID Center for Excellence on Democracy, Human Rights & Governance; Teryl Franklin, Senior Editor for Audience Development, Wisconsin State Journal; Karen Lincoln Michel, Editor, Madison Magazine, and President, Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Please visit www.edgewood.edu/women-in- journalism for more information, and to RSVP (optional).

A reception will follow immediately after the panel session.

About Edgewood College

Located in Madison, Wis., Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. We serve approximately 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students at our Monroe Street and Deming Way campuses, and online. The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master’s degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice. For more information about Edgewood College, please visit www.edgewood.edu, or call Ed Taylor in Marketing & Strategic Communications at 608-663-2333.