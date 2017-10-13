The Beacon Open House

press release: You're invited to celebrate the opening of The Beacon, a homeless day resource center in Madison. Tour The Beacon, learn about the services and discover volunteer opportunities. Please bring a donation to help support! Some of the requested items for the homeless during showers and laundry services consist of laundry detergent, disposable razors and deodorant.

Enter at the back of the building off of Main Street.

The Beacon will serve the Madison area as a comprehensive day resource-center for those who are experiencing homelessness. Some of the amenities will include showers, laundry facilities, a mail center, computers and family spaces. Staff will also help provide housing, counseling, job search and health care services.

Friday, October 13, 2017, 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, 615 E. Washington Ave.

No RSVP necessary, free admission