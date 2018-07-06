The Beat Chefs, Derek Buckley

press release: The Dane County Alzheimer's Walk turns 20 this year! To commemorate this milestone, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) is hosting an anniversary party. Join us Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Capital Brewery and Bier Garten, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562, from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

The “Cheers to You” anniversary party will be a celebration of the local community, which has raised awareness and supported families impacted by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Enjoy live music by The Beat Chefs and Derek Buckley Music. Pizza from Roman Candle Pizza, snacks and fun provided. Purple attire encouraged.

The Dane County Alzheimer’s Walk raises awareness and funds for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. The walk is the largest fundraiser of the year for ADAW, and all funds raised benefit local residents. This year’s walk, the 20th annual Dane County Alzheimer’s Walk, is September 29 at Warner Park in Madison.

Why do we walk? The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin hosts Alzheimer's Walks in seven counties throughout Wisconsin. The walks raise awareness about the many ways in which we can help people who are impacted by Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia. We walk to shed light on a disease that isolates people, to bring people with dementia outside and visible to their communities. We walk to raise necessary funding to provide essential programs and services to those impacted by Alzheimer's disease.

All Alzheimer’s Walk funds raised stay in Wisconsin to help local families. Last year, ADAW provided close to 25,000 points of service, including 369 education programs, 164 support group meetings, 581 care consultations and responded to 2,336 helpline calls. We hope you’ll join us June 6 to celebrate twenty years of Alzheimer’s walks, and again on September 29th to Step Forward and Give Hope!