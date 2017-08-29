The Beatles Alter Ego: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

press release: Since its release in 1967, the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has often been regarded as the single greatest rock album ever made, and one of the first rock concept albums. This 90‑minute multimedia presentation observes and discusses the landmark album track by track, citing musical and historical precedents, and illustrating the development of the songs through excerpts from interviews with the band members and clips of discarded takes. Professional Beatles scholar Aaron Krerowicz won a research grant through the University of Hartford in 2011 to study the band and has since shared his findings through over 300 presentations in the United States and England. He has authoredsix Beatles books, and created a series of original Beatles drawings. Aaron also produces a series of 60‑second videos called The Beatles Minute, which can be found on his website and YouTube. Aaron was here in 2015 and presented From the Shadow of JFK: The Rise of Beatlemania in America.