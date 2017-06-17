The BFG

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy a free classic movie screening!

Lisa Link Peace Park 452 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Movies

608-266-4711

