press release: Red Village Church is hosting a free Vacation Bible School! This year's theme is The Bible Story. Over the course of four evenings, kids ages 5-12 who attend VBS will hear the story of God's plan for his people and how we can know Him. We'll also enjoy age-appropriate games, crafts, snacks, and music.

6:30-8 pm, July 9-12, Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave.