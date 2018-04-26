The Big Lebowski

press release: USA | 117 min | R | BluRay | Dir. Joel and Ethan Coen

When "The Dude" Lebowski is mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, two thugs urinate on his rug to coerce him into paying a debt he knows nothing about. While seeking restitution for the ruined rug from his wealthy counterpart, he accepts a one-time job with high pay-off. He enlists the help of bowling buddy, Walter. Deception leads to more trouble, and it soon seems that everyone from porn empire tycoons to nihilists want something from The Dude. (IMDb)

"In a perfect world all movies would be made by the Coen brothers." -Ian Nathan (Empire)

"It's paved with delightfully irregular and unanticipated bits of business that stimulate the viewer to stay fully alert, while renewing our faith in the sheer joy of watching movies." -Marjorie Baumgarten (Austin Chronicle)