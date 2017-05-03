The Big LeBrewSki: A Vintage Brewing Beer & Bowling Extravaganza!

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

Hot bowling action and cold beer refreshment, Big Lebowski-style. Theme beers, prizes for best dressed, nihilists and more. 6-10 pm.

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-845-1010

