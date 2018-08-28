× Expand 7th Sense Media The Big Payback

press release: This summer Madison's Central BID will be continuing the YOUR Lunch Time LIVE concert series. Grab a blanket, grab a co-worker, and grab some lunch and enjoy the show on the beautiful Capitol Square. These concerts will be Tuesdays at 12pm over the lunch hour, and will feature a different local band each week.

The first concert will be Tuesday, June 5 and will run through Tuesday, August 28, on the North Hamilton St. walkway.

For a more complete list of downtown events, including Summer in YOUR City events and Lunchtime Live dates (as they become available), please visit our Facebook page: Facebook.com/ DowntownMadison