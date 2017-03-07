press release: Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) today announced the 2017 Big Share will take place Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to benefit over 60 local nonprofit organizations working to build a just, equitable community and to protect our environment.

The Big Share™ is a single day of online giving to benefit nonprofit members of Community Shares of Wisconsin—groups that are on the forefront of the social and environmental justice movement in Wisconsin. In two years, The Big Share has raised over $500,000 from thousands of individual donors, many of whom are encouraged to donate for the first time through social media posts, and emails, from friends and family.

“The Big Share is an opportunity for the entire community to come together and stand up for the causes and values we care about,” said Cheri Dubiel, CSW Executive Director. “Whether it’s making a donation, or sharing your support for social justice, The Big Share gives everyone the chance to build a safe community where all of our neighbors can thrive. Now more than ever, we believe The Big Share is an essential tool for making your voice heard.”

The Madison Community Foundation will again serve as partnering sponsor for The Big Share, providing both critical funds and leadership to ensure the success of the event.

As the host organization for The Big Share, Community Shares of Wisconsin provides training and technical assistance to its nonprofit members on topics such as digital marketing, social media strategies, and online fundraising—training that is funded thanks to a significant sponsorship from Madison Gas & Electric.

Further training support is made possible through a generous grant from the Evjue Foundation, which continues CSW’s longstanding partnership with the UW-School of Journalism and Mass Communications. This partnership supplies expertise and student interns to deepen the breadth of training to nonprofit participants during The Big Shares.

In a new development this year, thanks to continued support from the Zendesk Neighbor Foundation and a generous new partnership with American Family Insurance, Community Shares of Wisconsin will for the first time be able to provide training and support for its members on video storytelling as part of The Big Share. Nonprofits will not only learn the basics of making videos, but also how live videos can be effectively used across social media platforms.

Cash prizes from local businesses will offer nonprofits and donors a way to increase the impact of any single gift. The initial list of business partners that are offering incentive prizes or hosting special events throughout the day include Home Savings Bank, MG&E, Sprinkman Real Estate, Madison Community Foundation, National Guardian Life Insurance, Heartland Credit Union , Plan B, Yelp, and others. Further support is offered by Isthmus, 105.5 Triple M Radio, and WKOW 27 TV, who serve as media partners for the event.

To find out more about The Big Share, visit www.thebigshare.org.