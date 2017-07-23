Metcalfe's Market Hilldale and West Towne will be hosting "The Big Sip" on Sunday, July 23rd from 11am-3pm.

The Big Sip is a free event sampling just some of our specialty drinks. Ever wondered what that sparkling juice kombucha or fancy tea blend tasted like but didn't want to spend the money to find out? Come down and sample them for free on Sunday, July 23 from 11am-3pm.