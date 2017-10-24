The Birds and Mammals of Boqueron Valley, Panama

press release: October's Evenings with Audubon features the Jaguar Paw Project, an effort to protect the threatened wildlife corridor in Panama called the Boqueron Valley. Jaguars are a near-threatened species native to Central and South America, and rely on rainforest habitat for food and shelter. We'll learn about the various birds and mammals that share this ecosystem with the jaguar, including tapirs, peccaries, sloths, monkeys, toucans, eagles, and ospreys, as well as the threats to their habitat in Panama -- specifically, a critically important area in the Boqueron district. Free, family-friendly, and open to all!

Alvaro Perez Cardenas, co-founder of Greenrainforest, a Panamanian non-profit focused on protecting critical wildlife habitat in Panama, will share what his organization is doing to protect the jaguars and larger rainforest ecosystem in this area.