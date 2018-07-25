The Black Church and Palestinian Theologies: Intersections of Faith in the Face of Empire

press release: Bright Stars of Bethlehem in Madison talk by the Rev. Dr. Mitri Raheb and the Rev. Everett Mitchell . Open to the public.

Rev. Dr. Mitri Raheb is President of Bright Stars of Bethlehem and founding president of Dar al-Kalima University of Arts and Culture in Bethlehem. Former Senior Pastor of Christmas Lutheran Church in Bethlehem and the most widely published Palestinian theologian to date. Dr. Raheb has received numerous international awards for his leadership.