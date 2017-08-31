press release: The Bodega, a free public market, returns to historic Breese Stevens Field in 2017. A growing vendor lineup, an increased investment in entertainment and a wide variety of food carts will highlight the 2017 series. The Bodega features farmers, artisans, antique dealers, and craftsmen selling locally sourced goods and produce. Far from an average farmers market, The Bodega will also feature live music, new interactive displays, a 60’ inflatable zip line and free yard games to ensure a family-friendly event for all. A wide variety of local beers and wine will also be available for purchase.There will be five Bodegas in 2017.

A wide variety of vendors are currently scheduled to appear at The Bodega including live demos from Milwaukee Blacksmith as seen on the History channel, Wisconsin’s first mobile boutique - Grasshopper Goods, Hermsdorf Farms, and Farmer Johns Cheese Curds! Breese Stevens Field is still accepting applications for vendors. To become a vendor, visit breesestevensfield.com to fill out an online application.