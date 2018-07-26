press release: The Bodega is unlike any market you will find in Madison. Our spacious field provides ample room for our vendors, food carts, an interactive children’s area, beer and wine sales, live music, and plenty of yard games for some friendly competition. Did we mention that it's free admission?

The Bodega was created with community in mind. We want to see small local businesses thrive and provide our community a space to shop, relax, and have a good time with friends and family. For our third season of the Bodega we are excited with the new changes we have made, new vendors we are bringing in, and new faces we hope to see each date!

If you are an interested vendor, please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/ yce6czva