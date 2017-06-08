The Bodega

to Google Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Bodega, a free public market, returns to historic Breese Stevens Field in 2017 with a growing vendor lineup, an increased investment in entertainment and a wide variety of food carts. The Bodega features farmers, artisans, antique dealers, and craftsmen selling locally sourced goods and produce. Far from an average farmers market, The Bodega will also feature live music, new interactive displays, a 60’ inflatable zip line and free yard games to ensure a family-friendly event for all. Local beers and wine will also be available for purchase. There will be five Bodegas in 2017.

A wide variety of vendors are currently scheduled to appear at The Bodega including live demos from Milwaukee Blacksmith as seen on the History channel, Wisconsin’s first mobile boutique - Grasshopper Goods, Hermsdorf Farms, and Farmer Johns Cheese Curds! Breese Stevens Field is still accepting applications for vendors. To become a vendor, visit breesestevensfield.com to fill out an online application.

Info

Breese Stevens Field 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - The Bodega - 2017-06-08 16:00:00

Print

Thursday

April 6, 2017

  • Isthmus Picks

    -

    UW Cinematheque, Union South-Marquee & Chazen Museum of Art; Barrymore Theatre; and Sundance Cinemas 608

Friday

April 7, 2017

Saturday

April 8, 2017

Sunday

April 9, 2017

Monday

April 10, 2017

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

MADISON MIRROR - A photo series highlighting life in the Madison area. Updated daily.

Madison Mirror
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer