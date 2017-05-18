press release: The Bodega, a free public market, returns to historic Breese Stevens Field in 2017 with a growing vendor lineup, an increased investment in entertainment and a wide variety of food carts. The Bodega features farmers, artisans, antique dealers, and craftsmen selling locally sourced goods and produce. Far from an average farmers market, The Bodega will also feature live music, new interactive displays, a 60’ inflatable zip line and free yard games to ensure a family-friendly event for all. Local beers and wine will also be available for purchase. There will be five Bodegas in 2017.

A wide variety of vendors are currently scheduled to appear at The Bodega including live demos from Milwaukee Blacksmith as seen on the History channel, Wisconsin’s first mobile boutique - Grasshopper Goods, Hermsdorf Farms, and Farmer Johns Cheese Curds! Breese Stevens Field is still accepting applications for vendors. To become a vendor, visit breesestevensfield.com to fill out an online application.

Thursday, May 18 – Live music featuring F. Stokes. F. Stokes will headline the music stage with a family friendly set on May 18. The Chicago, Illinois native will perform two sets, one as his traditional character of F. Stokes, with rap music styled after Kanye West and Patti Smith. The second set will feature Rappin’ Ricky, a character that will empower, educate, and excite kids (and adults) of all ages and is the star of a children’s book written by Stokes. Stokes, whose real name is Rodney Lucas, appeared as a rap coach on MTV’s Made, which aired in 2013. He has released two studio albums, Death of a Handsome Bride in 2009 and Fearless Beauty in 2013. He is currently putting together an EP of remixed Arrested Development hits, including Mr. Wendal and Everyday People. He has played the Montreal Jazz Fest and Voodoo Fest and has worked with many artists, including Bastille and Jillionaire of Major Lazer.