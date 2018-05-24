press release: The Bodega returns to Breese Stevens Field for the Spring Bodega on May 24 from 4-8pm and is shaping up to be better than ever.

The Bodega is unlike any market you will find in Madison. Our spacious field provides ample room for our vendors, food carts, an interactive children’s area, beer and wine sales, live music, and plenty of yard games for some friendly competition. Did we mention that it's free admission?

The Bodega was created with community in mind. We want to see small local businesses thrive and provide our community a space to shop, relax, and have a good time with friends and family. Coming in to our third season of the Bodega we are excited with the new changes we have made, new vendors we are bringing in, and new faces we hope to see each date!

Live musical guest: Panchromatic Steel from 4-5 and then from 6-8

Live entertainment group: Madison Shakespeare Company from 5-6

Childrens Entertainment and Enrichment: Nature Net's UW-Madison Arboretum in the white tent.

If you are an interested vendor, please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/ yce6czva

Vendors include: Tailgate Wisconsin, Grasshopper Goods, WOOD BBQ Restaurant & Catering, Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar, El Grito Taqueria, ReVINYLized, Strider Northwoods Mercantile, Earth Delights, SoulMama's Stuff, 100 Mile Sauce Co., Midwestern Closet, B & E's Trees: Forest Foraged Foods & Farm, American Skillet Company, ReKindled, Dig Doug Glass, Wanderlust Souvenirs, Madre Yerba, Tradition Market, Sweet Space Studio, Sweet Joy Brigadeiro LLC, ôl-FAK-SHun aeromatics, Sasha's Salad Dressing, Sugar River Kettle Corn, TacoCat Creations, SUPERCHARGE! Foods, Crazy Daisy Flower Truck, Melted Craft Grilled Cheese, Cream City Caramels & Confections, ConstructInvo, Shovel + Spade, Urbal Tea, No Coast Paper Co., Shade Tree Naturals, ADRIFT in the Midwest, Celebratecreativity on Etsy, ORIGIN Breads, Melted Craft Grilled Cheese, Shnazzydory, Wisconsin Candle Company - Candles, Bath & Body, North Oak Gourmet Meats LLC, RescueCollars, ARTWORKING, InkLush, Dazzle Designs Jewelry, Eye Candy Beauty + Boutique, LPdesigns And Many More!

Sponsored by Wollersheim Winery and Dentistry for Madison's Dr. Jay Hazen