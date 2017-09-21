press release: The Bodega, a free public market, returns to historic Breese Stevens Field. A growing vendor lineup, an increased investment in entertainment and a wide variety of food carts will highlight the 2017 series.

The Bodega features farmers, artisans, antique dealers, and craftsmen selling locally sourced goods and produce. Far from an average farmers market, The Bodega will also feature live music, new interactive displays, a 60’ inflatable zip line and free yard games to ensure a family-friendly event for all. A wide variety of local beers and wine will also be available for purchase.

Live music will feature Okee Dokee Brothers. As childhood friends growing up in Denver Colorado, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing were always exploring the outdoors. Whether it was rafting down their neighborhood creek or discovering hiking trails through the Rocky Mountains, Joe and Justin were born adventurers. Now, as the GRAMMY® Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, they have put this passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana Folk music.

Joe and Justin record and perform family music with a goal to inspire children and their parents to get outside and get creative. They believe this can motivate kids to gain a greater respect for the natural world, their communities and themselves.

The four-time Parents’ Choice Award winners have garnered praise from the likes of NPR’s All Things Considered and USA Today, and have been called “two of family music’s best songwriters.”

A wide variety of vendors are currently scheduled to appear at The Bodega including live demos from Milwaukee Blacksmith as seen on the History channel, Wisconsin’s first mobile boutique – Grasshopper Goods, Hermsdorf Farms, and Farmer Johns Cheese Curds! Breese Stevens Field is still accepting applications for vendors. For full vendor rules and information or to apply to become a vendor for the Bodega please click here: https://docs.google.com/a/ breesestevensfield.com/ forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLSfiSSSs-xa2crMxh7Xls fA5MPWPq9VgMqX9ZdO8Oi2Y01m m-g/viewform?c=0&w=1