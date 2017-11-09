press release:

The Bridal Show at Overture is Madison’s first and only luxury wedding showcase, featuring the finest products and services for the sophisticated bride and groom. The Bridal Show is an exclusive event for the elite clientele and for select wedding professionals who set the standard of excellence in their respective fields.

Brides and grooms will have the opportunity to explore the newest trends and distinct details in an intimate setting. The Overture Center’s sophisticated yet comfortable setting will provide the perfect backdrop for this amazing event, drawing couples from throughout the upper Midwest to Madison’s premier center for the arts. One Fine Day Productions and Cherry Blossom Events are excited to be celebrating nine years of producing this must-see event for Wisconsin brides.