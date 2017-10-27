The Bride of Frankenstein

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: As part of a UW academic conference, "Frankenstein and Popular Culture," the UW Department of Medical History and Bioethics welcomes the public to a free showing of the 1935 classic film, "The Bride of Frankenstein".

Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:30 pm, in the H. F. DeLuca Forum in the Institutes for Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard Street

