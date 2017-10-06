press release: The "alt country" music scene isn't as big as it used to be, but there's still a lot of vintage twang in the Twin Cities, courtesy of the Cactus Blossoms. The Minneapolis group, fronted by brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, harkens back to the roots of country with its earnest songs and pristine harmonizing. Torrey and Burkum play country music the way the best always have: with an ear for universal truth in commonplace stories and for real emotion in simple melodies and beautiful harmonies. The Cactus Blossoms deliver hand-in-glove harmonies that mimic some of the giants of early country-- the Louvin Brothers; the Delmore Brothers; the Everly Brothers. For Jack Torrey, the core of the Cactus Blossoms is the singing. “Your voice is the most expressive thing that you have, if you let it be.”