press release: For the third year in a row, the Towne Cinema in Watertown will be hosting an evening that celebrates the silent film era with the screening of the 1928 comedy “The Cameraman", starring Buster Keaton. The feature film will be preceded by two Keaton silent short films. David Drazin from Evanston, Illinois, will be playing live piano during the film, and also play a jazz and blues set at a reception at Lyons Pub following the film.