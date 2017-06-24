press release: We are excited to present the Chef’s Special! This event will showcase and support local food businesses, the Madison Public Market and the Market Ready Program.

The vision for the Madison Public Market is a place with a mix of food retail, wholesaling, and processing, arts/craft vending, community uses, and events in a culturally diverse and dynamic public space.

This event is for:

Anyone looking to start a food business

Anyone looking to grow their food business

Anyone looking to learn more about the Madison Public Market and the Market Ready Program

Anyone that enjoys great local food.

Come join us for a fun-filled day of knowledge, food and inspiration!

WORKSHOPS: 9:30 am - 11:30 am The City of Madison will be hosting workshops about starting and growing your food businesses.

FOOD SHOWCASE: 12:00 - 2:30 pm We will have 6 vendors giving out free samples during this time! Enjoy a wide variety of food from local vendors such as Sweet Tea and Morris Ramen! Stay tuned for more to come!

PANEL DISCUSSION: 3:00 - 4:00 pm The Cap Times will be diving into a panel discussion about the opening of the new Madison Public Market, as well as the Market Ready Program. They'll also discuss personal insights on navigating the Madison food scene, and details on starting your own business.

Our guest panelists are:

- Jonny Hunter, founder, Underground Food Collective (Underground Butcher and Forequarter)

- Gilbert Altschul, owner, Grampa’s Pizzeria, Gib’s and Porter

- Leanne Cordisco, owner, Chocolaterian Café and Christine’s Gourmet Toffee

- Liz Henry, owner, J. Henry Bourbon

- Andrea Hughes, South Central Project Director, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC)