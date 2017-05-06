The Childcare Expo
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: 1800 Days is a grassroots non-profit organization that is committed to eliminating the achievement gap in Dane County, one child at a time, in 1800 days. 1800 Days represents the number of days in a 5-year period. You can do almost anything, in 1800 days!
1800 Days presents The Childcare Expo 2017. A conference designed for the childcare providers and workers in Dane County. Childcare providers are the first formal teachers of the children of our community. Especially for the low-income families of our area.
May 6, 2017, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM , Madison College Truax Building 1701 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704
What are some of the topics:
· How to get children to calm down and cooperate
· Techniques to prepare children for kindergarten
· Challenges associated with providing childcare for low income families
· Solutions to the challenges of providing childcare for low income families
· Trauma care
· Compassion fatigue (Burnout)
· Conscious discipline
Oh, and its free!
Please spread the word, and RSVP. Make your reservation today. Seating is limited
Reserve a place for you and your entire team. Send an email with your name, email address and cell phone number. Or call or text 1800 days at 608-630-0087
Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
