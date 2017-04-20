The Civil Engineers
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Maximum Ink's 21 Year anniversary party will feature munchies, drinks, music, and Max Ink Archives displayed in the mezzanine seating. Hear live music from former Maximum Ink cover artist (8/2015) The Civil Engineers playing their brand of funk-rocking-jazz and featuring the amazing vocals of Molly Ford. Munchies from DOUBLE S BBQ on Monroe Street. 8:30pm -
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map