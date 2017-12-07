The Clam Lake Mound Site in the 21st Century

press release: Through the agency of UW-Madison professor Ralph Linton students from across the Midwest and the staff of the Milwaukee Public Museum investigated the Clam Lake Mound Site (47Bt1) in 1935. The results of the work startled the excavators, riveted public attention, and changed our understanding of Western Great Lakes history. The results of the project continue to provide insights on Wisconsin’s deep history, inform research, and guide management decisions. Come hear State Archaeologist John Broihahn as he brings the work of the Milwaukee Public Museum together with the results of new fieldwork, and re-interprets the site in light of 21st Century research.