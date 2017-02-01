$7.

press release: GREG KOT, CHICAGO TRIBUNE A revelatory blend of jazz and blues, stirred with punk brio...there are also dashes of classical and world music, and enough stops, starts and hairpin turns to suggest the giddiness of Raymond Scott's cartoon music...How do they do it?

JEFF ELBEL, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES Chicago’s premiere punk-blues piano-drums duo are back in high gear. Their fusion of sounds (ranges) from Otis Spann to the Minutemen and from Ray Charles to Raymond Scott…(and they) do wicked things to standards.

ELMORE An album that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into the past, yet it’s very much fresh and energizing. The Claudettes bring on the roots scene as you have never heard it before...drumsticks, piano hammers and vintage swagger.

PHILADELPHIA WEEKLY A kicked-up mix of blues, jazz and soul you’ll remember long afterward.

NO DEPRESSION The Claudettes attack the blues with the ferocity of punk rock on their sophomore album. NO HOTEL puts the rock ’n’ roll in the rhythm & blues…a 45-minute barn-burning party that you never want to end. Move over, Mose Allison, the Claudettes have arrived to give the blues a much needed kick in the ass.