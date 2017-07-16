press release: The Summit Players present their 2017 season: a brand-new production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors will visit 16 different Wisconsin State Parks this summer. Full of madcap slapstick, mistaken identities and marriage to top it all off, this classic Shakespeare comedy will have you seeing double! When Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, travel from Syracuse to Ephesus, they expect to do some exploring. Little do they know, each of them has a twin brother living in the city. Soon enough, people are giving them gold in the street, men are bowing to them, and they both have wives! Between a run-in with royalty and a demented doctor, it seems like they might never untangle this twisted web of errors!

All shows are presented free of charge. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis.

