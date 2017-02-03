The Community Components for Legal Services for Immigrants

press release:

Beyond Pro-bono - Thinking Outside of the Box

Building a model for improving relationships and mutually beneficial legal services. MMG Law team will share their experience and how they use their unique model working with providers, non-profits and agencies in our community.

Speakers: Attorney Matthew Gillhouse and members of MMG Law team.

Common Legal Issues and Concerns Related to Deportations/Removal Cases

A discussion of the most common fears and concerns underling virtually all immigrant communities.

Speaker: Attorney Bridget Laurent

Faith, Services & Sanctuary: Panel discussion of role of faith, services provided by faith leaders and current movement for sanctuary services.

"FREE CONFERENCE" - CEU's & CLE's offered, subject to approval

For more questions, please call 608.819.6540 or email: cecilia@mmglaw.net