The Community Components for Legal Services for Immigrants

press release:
Beyond Pro-bono - Thinking Outside of the Box
Building a model for improving relationships and mutually beneficial legal services. MMG Law team will share their experience and how they use their unique model working with providers, non-profits and agencies in our community.
Speakers: Attorney Matthew Gillhouse and members of MMG Law team.
Common Legal Issues and Concerns Related to Deportations/Removal Cases
A discussion of the most common fears and concerns underling virtually all immigrant communities.
Speaker: Attorney Bridget Laurent
Faith, Services & Sanctuary: Panel discussion of role of faith, services provided by faith leaders and current movement for sanctuary services.
"FREE CONFERENCE" - CEU's & CLE's offered, subject to approval
For more questions, please call 608.819.6540 or email: cecilia@mmglaw.net
Info
Christ Presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map