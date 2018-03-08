The Consequences of Measuring What Doesn’t Matter

press release:

When it comes to evaluating the success of a product, design or service, people commonly measure what is easy, not what is meaningful. Often, easy metrics fail to capture WHY something is done in the first place. This can lead to false conclusions and unintended consequences that design cannot overcome.

An example would be nursing homes that measure safety so rigorously that rules forbid basic pleasures like pets and plants. The facilities lost focus on WHY they exist–to sustain the health and wellbeing of our loved ones in their final years. Ironically, these facilities often have higher mortality rates despite the safety emphasis.

In this talk, Design Research & Strategy Director Stefanie Norvaisas and Business Design Director Marlisa Kopenski will share the “Why, How, What” framework, a critical tool for aligning intention, process and measures. THey will pay special attention to how attendees can appropriately connect their business’ WHY to the WHAT. Examples from areas such as education, business, sports, government and of course design will highlight what matters and what doesn’t.

5 p.m. Networking with appetizers, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages

6 p.m. Presentation