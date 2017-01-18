The Cowboys

press release:

USA | 1972 | 35mm | 128 min.

Director: Mark Rydell

Cast: John Wayne, Bruce Dern, Roscoe Lee Browne

In a late career performance, Wayne plays an aging rancher who, abandoned by his usual employees, sets out on a massive cattle drive aided only by a group of young schoolboys. Dern is memorably creepy as a shaggy-haired rustler shadowing the herd. The music by John Williams, some of his very best, is alternately rousing and elegiac.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.