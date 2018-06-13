The Creation of the Bill of Rights: James Madison's "Nauseous Project"

press release: Delegates from around the country gathered in Philadelphia in the summer of 1787 to discuss the problems of the nation. After their work was completed in September, an entirely new Constitution was sent to state conventions for their consideration. According to Article VII, each state held conventions that were to either accept or reject the Constitution. Most Americans harbored concerns about the new system of government and as such these issues emerged in a national discussion often called The Ratification Debates of 1787-88. One of the major concerns throughout these years was the Constitution lacked a bill of rights. As the ratification process evolved, states began to recommend changes to the Constitution, including adding rights to the Constitution. The Federalists maintained this was unnecessary and possible dangerous. Antifederalists insisted that rights were essential to any properly designed system of government. Upon election to the first Congress, James Madison, who had originally opposed a bill of rights, took up the cause and marshaled some of the recommended amendments through Congress. Come spend an evening with Tim Moore from The Center for the Study of the American Constitution at UW-Madison and learn about what Madison called a “most nauseous project.” This program is sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Insitute the National Endowment for the Humanities.